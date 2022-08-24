The Tiger golf team has been in action across Southeastern Kentucky this past week, finding success at multiple courses. Clay County finished runner-up in the 2A Regional Tournament at Wasioto Winds in Pineville, with both Harley Davidson and Reece Nolan qualifying for 2A State Tournament, as they both fired 79’s. Brandin Crawford turned in a solid 83, Jaxon Hooker an 86, and Bryce Smith an 88 to round things out for Clay County.
Clay County also traveled to the London Country Club to compete in the South Laurel 2022 Invitational, posting a team score of 337 which placed the Tigers in 4th. Reece Nolan finished 2nd overall, firing a 76. Harley Davidson 86, Brandin Crawford 83, Bryce Smith 92, and Jaxon Hooker 94.
Coach Jason Smith was happy with his team’s performance. “Our guys played really well on some tough courses,” said Smith. “It was a very good experience for our younger guys, and congratulations to Reece and Harley on their 2A state qualifications. I’m very proud of my team, and we’re going to continue to keep working hard.”
