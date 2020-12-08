For 19 years a Jack’s Branch man has applied for the annual Elk hunt in Kentucky to avail.
2020 has been an unlucky year for many but it’s one Jerry Nolan of Jack’s Branch will never forget.
After all those attempts, Nolan was finally drawn for this year’s elk hunt and he even got lucky enough for a bull tag.
After many scouting trips with his son Ethan, the duo secured a location on Goose Rock for their hunt. The duo are part of the hunting group Fall Rock Outdoors.
Monday morning everything came together for the father and son as the elder Nolan bagged a 6x7 elk with his crossbow.
Ethan Nolan said his dad’s harvest wouldn’t have been possible without the work of all involved.
“I personally want to thank each and every person involved in this process,” Ethan said. “We honestly never would have been able to make this happen without all the kind folks that helped. We couldn’t be more happy.”
