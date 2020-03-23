In approximately five hours of this post, all nonessential retail will be ordered closed to in-person traffic. These businesses will be allowed to provide delivery and curbside pickup for any online or orders over the phone. 

The order applies to the following types of stores: 

  • Clothing
  • Entertainment 
  • Sporting goods 
  • Department stores
  • Shoes
  • Jewelry 
  • Florists 
  • Furniture 
  • Bookstores
  • Auto dealers (repair and part stores are exempt and will remain open)
  • Electronic and appliance
  • Cosmetics, beauty supplies and perfume stores
  • Optical goods
  • Other personal health and personal care stores
  • Office supplies 
  • Used merchandise stores
  • All other miscellaneous store retailers

It does not include:

  • Grocery stores
  • General merchandise stores, including warehouse clubs and supercenters
  • Pet and pet supply stores
  • Hardware
  • Gas stations
  • Automotive parts and repair
  • Auto, truck and van rental 
  • Liquor stores 
  • Banks and loan offices
  • Veterinary offices 
  • Pharmacies
  • Drug stores 
  • USPS
  • Specialty food stores
  • Meat markets
  • Fish and seafood markets
  • Fruit and vegetable markets

