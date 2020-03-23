In approximately five hours of this post, all nonessential retail will be ordered closed to in-person traffic. These businesses will be allowed to provide delivery and curbside pickup for any online or orders over the phone.
The order applies to the following types of stores:
- Clothing
- Entertainment
- Sporting goods
- Department stores
- Shoes
- Jewelry
- Florists
- Furniture
- Bookstores
- Auto dealers (repair and part stores are exempt and will remain open)
- Electronic and appliance
- Cosmetics, beauty supplies and perfume stores
- Optical goods
- Other personal health and personal care stores
- Office supplies
- Used merchandise stores
- All other miscellaneous store retailers
It does not include:
- Grocery stores
- General merchandise stores, including warehouse clubs and supercenters
- Pet and pet supply stores
- Hardware
- Gas stations
- Automotive parts and repair
- Auto, truck and van rental
- Liquor stores
- Banks and loan offices
- Veterinary offices
- Pharmacies
- Drug stores
- USPS
- Specialty food stores
- Meat markets
- Fish and seafood markets
- Fruit and vegetable markets
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.