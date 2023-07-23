Norena Pucell, age 89, of Science Hill, KY, passed away on Sunday, July 16 2023 at her residence. Norena was born on May 31, 1934 in Manchester, KY to the late Lewis J. Morris and Laura Hacker Morris. She was a member of Life Church of Somerset. Norena worked as a Press operator at Palm Beach. She loved her church, she enjoyed singing, watching birds and butterflies, and most of all she loved her family and family get togethers.
She is survived by her children; Linda (Larry) Edwards, Laura (Doug) Strunk, Ruth (Carson) Brewster, Yvonne (Steve) Nichols, Lewis (Dawn) Blankenship, Melissa (Raymond) Wesley and Kimberly Graham, thirteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, one sister, Nettie Rawlings of Manchester and many relatives and neighbors who are saddened by her passing.
Along with her parents; Lewis and Laura Morris, she was preceded in death by her husband; Francis Edward Purcell, two grandchildren; Timothy and Chris, four brothers; Farris Morris, Rawleigh Morris, Bruce Morris and Johnny Morris, two sisters; Fern Webb, and an infant sister, Florence Marie Morris, and three sons-in-law; Doug Strunk, Jamie Graham and Phillip Hosack.
