Norma Jean Rios, 73, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, October 30th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.

Norma was born in Hyden, KY on January 13, 1948, a daughter of the late Sherman and Linda Roberts Shoupe.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Rios of Manchester; her sons: Carlos Rios and wife Whitney of Mt. Vernon, Randall Carl Phillips and wife Linda of Menifee, CA, Kenneth Dale Phillips of Colorado, and Arnulfo Rios of Texas; two nieces: Melissa Shoupe and Melinda Henson; and her adopted son, Poncho Sanchez.

Norma is also survived by her brother and sisters: Johnny Shoupe of London, KY, Anna Dees of Manchester, and Layna Shoupe Chastain of Tampa, FL; and by 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and other extended family.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by the following brothers and sister: Daniel Boone Shoupe, Richard Shoupe, Sherman Shoupe, Jr., and Verna Lay Shoupe Philpot.

Services will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 6th at Britton Funeral Home, with Anthony Lovett officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 6th at Britton Funeral Home.

Service information

Nov 6
Visitation
Saturday, November 6, 2021
1:00PM-5:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Nov 6
Service
Saturday, November 6, 2021
5:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
