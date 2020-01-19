Norma Nadine Smith, 59, of Oneida, KY, passed away Saturday, January 11th, at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, KY.
Norma is survived by her daughter, Teresa Adeline Hoskins and husband Brent of Big Creek; and two sons: Jason Smith and wife Heather of Gray, KY, and Adam Kiethal Dale Smith of Jackson County.
She is also survived by the following grandchildren: Jordan Phipps, Braxton Smith, Abigail Smith, Noah Smith, Tyler Hoskins, Matthew Hoskins and Jaxson Smith; her sister, Sherry Ritenour of Warsaw, IN; and two brothers: Alvin Dee Dials, Jr. and wife Michelle of Warsaw, IN, and Greg Dials and wife Kristy of Ft. Wayne, IN.
Norma is preceded in death by her husband, David Wayne Smith, and her parents, Alvin Dee and Betty (Patton) Dials.
Services were held on Tuesday, January 14th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Timothy Phipps officiating. Burial followed in the Mudlick Cemetery on Sandhill.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
