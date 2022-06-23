Norman Roberts, 83, of Stinnett, Ky departed this life on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was born June 15, 1939, in Leslie County, Ky, a son of the late Dennis and Jettie Mae Woods Roberts. He was united in marriage to Jessie Bowling on August 20, 1962.
Norman had been a life-long resident of Leslie County. He was of the Baptist faith and by occupation, he worked as a Linemen. He was retired from the Leslie County Telephone Company, Hyden, Ky. Norman was an avid Gun Collector. He also enjoyed watching westerns, cooking, jeep riding and spending time with his nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert & Bernice Bowling; special aunt, Cleora Jones; brother-in-law, Kenneth Bowling and sister-in-law, Wanda Asher.
Norman leaves surviving, his loving & devoted wife of nearly 60 years, Jessie Bowling Roberts of Stinnett, Ky; special niece and nephew he loved as his own, Bernice and Jesse Bowling, both of Stinnett, Ky; one beloved brother, Pleasie Roberts & wife, Sophia of Thousandsticks, Ky; two sisters-in-law, Ruby Hoskins of Hyden, Ky and Magdalene Collett of Stinnett, Ky; A host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends survive.
Funeral service will be held at 1p.m. – Saturday at Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home with John Pugh, Justin Collett and Roger Wolfe officiating.
Interment will follow in the Hoskins Cemetery at Hyden, KY.
The family will receive friends from 11a.m. – 1p.m., Saturday at the chapel.
Arrangements are being handled carefully under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.