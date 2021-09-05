Norman "Wheelbarrow" Davidson age 59, of Oneida, passed away Friday, September 3rd, 2021 at the Hazard ARH Hospital.
Norman is survived by his significant other Bobbie Hicks of Oneida and his daughter Sara Davidson and her Fiance' Jeffrey of Wilmington, OH.
He is also survived by the following sisters: Noma Hyden, Lisa Davidson, and Pearl Peters, as well as two grandchildren Brooklyn Spahr, and Bryce Meyerhoefer, and two stepsons Matthew Turner and Shawn Turner.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charlie and Betty Biggs Davidson and his brothers Wayne Davidson, Benny Gene Davidson, and Raleigh Ted Davidson.
The funeral service for Norman will be held at 3 PM Wednesday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Tom Hyden and Henry Lloyd Deaton officiating. Burial will follow in the Hounchell Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 6 PM Tuesday at the Britton Funeral Home.
