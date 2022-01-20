Clay County (5-11) seems to be heating up despite injuries and setbacks. Being faced with adversity and becoming battle-hardened is something these Tigers are growing accustomed to early on in their careers, and it should help mold them for the future. The challenges never stop however, and Clay County is faced with North Laurel, Henry Clay, and Jackson County this week.
North Laurel – The Jaguars (12-4) are the unquestioned top team in the 13th region and are no doubt the Tigers biggest rival. Led by Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard (26.9ppg), the Jaguars quite simply will be Clay’s biggest test this season. Factor in that Ryan Davidson (17.6ppg) is playing the best basketball of his career and you see what a tall order lies ahead of the Tigers. Tip is scheduled for 7:30PM, January 21st, at Clay County High School.
Henry Clay – The Blue Devils (14-3) are one of the 11th region’s best and should provide Clay County with a real idea of what they’d face if they made it to the state tournament. Led by Aziel Blackwell’s 16.7ppg, the Blue Devils will likely play a fast, physical brand of basketball. Look for Kanye Henderson (12.9ppg) to give Clay all they can handle as well, as this comes on the heels of a next day matchup following the North Laurel game. Tip is set for 4:30PM, January 22nd, at Clay County High School.
Jackson County – The Generals (10-4) left Manchester with a hard-fought win last time over the Tigers, leaving a bitter taste behind. With no true signature win on their resume, it’s hard to know if Jackson County is the real deal. Clay County will look to avenge their loss on the road, in what will surely be a hostile environment. Tip is set for January 25th, 7:45PM, at Jackson County High School.
