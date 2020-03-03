(MCKEE, Ky.) – After a promising first half, the favored North Laurel Lady Jaguars would overpower Clay County 62-39 to repeat as 49th District Champions. A ten-point run by North Laurel midway through the third quarter would be a pivotal turning point, as Clay could never get within’ arms reach after that.
Kaylee Mathis would lead Clay County in her final district tournament game ever, pouring in 21 points. Junior guard Taylor Asher would add nine points, Alexis Lewis five, Courtney Jones four, and Hailey Napier two.
Clay County seemed to handle the highly effective North Laurel press defense much better than in games past, but they simply had no answer for the North Laurel offensive attack. The Lady Jags finished with four double-digit scorers, led by Halle Collins 13 points. Isabel Gray would add 12, Hailee Valentine 11, and Emily Sizemore 11. Gracie Jervis would add nine of her own, showing just how balanced the Lady Jags can be.
After Mathis and Collins had a back and forth first quarter scoring on each other, the Lady Jags would lead 11-9 against a very fired up Clay County squad. Alexis Lewis would begin the game with an old fashioned three-point play to get the Lady Tigers going. Both offenses would pick it up a notch in the 2nd quarter, as both teams scored 10+ points. Courtney Jones would add her four points to begin and end the quarter.
North would carry a 24-19 lead into halftime on the heels of a Halle Collins buzzer beater. Clay County played extremely physical, battling for each possession with North Laurel. It showed, when the Tigers played at the Jaguars speed, things favored NL. Clay seemed to control the game when extending each possession over 30 seconds.
The Lady Tigers would come out sluggish from the half, as a North Laurel ten-point run sparked by a Hailee Valentine three pointer would kill all the Lady Tiger momentum. Taylor Asher would put a bandage on the bleed with a bucket at the 4:06 mark in the third, the first basket of the 2nd half for Clay. Lewis and Mathis would each get two points to finish the quarter.
North Laurel would push ahead on an eight-point run to begin the fourth quarter, icing the Lady Tigers once again. Mathis would score the remainder of baskets for the Lady Tigers. The loss was a hard pill to swallow, however many remained positive due to being back in the region tournament. Clay County is competing in the 13th region tournament for the first time since 2017.
Kaylee Mathis – 21; Taylor Asher – 9; Alexis Lewis – 5; Courtney Jones – 4; Hailey Napier – 2.
