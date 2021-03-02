Customers on the North Manchester Water system need to conserve water.

The following is a statement from the association:

"Attention Customers! We have lines busted all over the county which is preventing us from pumping more water into the tanks. If you have water please conserve as much as you can because once the tanks go dry that is all the water we have currently. If you have any questions please call our office at 606-598-5403."

