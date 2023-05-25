An Alabama man, residing in Ludlow, Ky., Terrill Goods, 45, was sentenced to 420 months in federal prison on Wednesday, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
In December 2022, a federal jury in Covington found Goods guilty of all charges against him, following a five-day trial. Goods’ co-defendant, Deon Coulter, 38, of Northern Kentucky had previously pled guilty, and was sentenced to 248 months in federal prison, for the same conspiracy, as well as for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
According to evidence presented at trial, between October 2021 and January 2022, Goods and Coulter conspired to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine, in the Eastern District of Kentucky. Law enforcement made multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine, as well as one controlled buy of cocaine, from Goods and Coulter. They also seized approximately 2000 pills containing fentanyl and multiple firearms during execution of search warrants on Goods’ and Coulter’s respective residences.
Under federal law, Goods and Coulter must serve 85 percent of their respective prison sentences. Upon their release from prison, they will each be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years.
Carlton S. Shier IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Orville O. Greene, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Detroit Field Division, and Director Scott Hardcorn, Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force, jointly announced the sentences.
The investigation was conducted by the DEA and the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew A. Spievack and Elaine K. Leonhard.
