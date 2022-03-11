One of the men accused in the federal indictment over cock fighting has entered a not guilty plea.
Timothy Sizemore, 42, of Laurel Creek, appeared in court March 2nd, the day after his arrest and entered his plea. He was indicted on charges of Conspiracy to defraud the United States (two counts); Animal Fighting Venture.
He was released following his hearing, according to court records.
David Hoskins was appointed as his lawyer and a trial date was set for May 3 in London at 9 a.m.
Others indicted from Clay County; Millard Oscar Hubbard,72, Beachel Collett, 28, Lester Collett, 25, and Justin Smith, 33, will appear in federal court on March 17th in London for arraignment. All three men face charges of Conspiracy to Defraud the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.