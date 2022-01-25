You shouldn’t be at all surprised that Wan’Dale Robinson has been selected as the 2021 Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year. As someone proudly representing Nolan Group Media in the voting process, I had no problem putting the Frankfort hometown hero at the head of the pack. After all, the guy caught more passes (104) and garnered more receiving yards (1,334) in one year than any other player in UK history. That’s saying a lot.
Choices two through ten were far more difficult. In the last five years I’ve been invited to participate in the selection process, I don’t think there has been a more deserving field vying for top honors. As a UK-centric writer, it’s natural for all ten of my picks to have ties to the Wildcats. It’s also interesting to note that six of my ten choices were female athletes, three of my ten were from the football team, and that no one made it from the basketball realm at all.
Here are my top ten choices in order followed by the official Herald-Leader voting results.
1) Wan’Dale Robinson—If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck…then Wan’Dale should be the obvious Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year. The guy had arguably the greatest single-season football performance of any UK player to date. The Citrus Bowl coronation was just icing on the cake. That No. 1 on his uniform translates perfectly to No. 1 on my list.
2) Craig Skinner—The Rodney Dangerfield of nominees. Sixteen years of excellence in one of the NCAA’s most exciting sports. Master tactician, tireless recruiter, and relentless competitor. Now with UK’s first ever NCAA volleyball title and the AVCA National Coach of the Year award under his belt, he’s finally getting the respect he deserves. If he had hair, he’d be a shoo in every year.
3) Madison Lilley—If you lead your team to their first ever NCAA volleyball title, you automatically get included on this list. Throw in NCAA Tournament MOP honors, AVCA National Player of the Year, 1stTeam All-America, SEC Female Athlete of the Year, together with 1st Team Academic All-America—and you might just deserve to win the whole dang thing.
4) Sydney McLaughlin—Multiple gold medals in Olympic competition vaults Sydney to the top of everybody’s list. Besides representing her country on the world’s biggest stage, she also brought a ton of publicity to the university and the state. My only wish is that she stayed here longer. Hey Sydney, we barely knew ya. Here’s hoping you’ll come back and visit more often.
5) Mark Stoops—Changing quarterbacks is easy. Changing the culture of the long-suffering Kentucky Football program is next to impossible. Coach Stoops did both this year. Built the program brick by brick. Made difficult decisions. Kicked down doors. Got back to work. We’re just getting started, bro!
6) Lee Kiefer—Hometown hero in the obscure sport of fencing becomes the first women ever to bring home the gold in Olympic foil. Now THAT’S a fairytale story worth telling. I’m partial to smiles, and Lee Kiefer’s smile said it all when she hoisted the trophy—brought a heck of a lot of joy to all of us watching in the commonwealth. Definitely award worthy.
7) Josh Paschal—It’s not just what Josh did on the field that impressed us all, it was his leadership and the example he set off of it that deserves all the recognition. Team captain, academic stalwart, community service vanguard, and cancer survivor. You’ll be hard pressed to find a more upstanding young man.
8) Kayla Kowalik—If you’re mentioned in the same sentence as Johnny Bench, then you automatically deserve a mention on this list. Kowalik won the Johnny Bench Award—signifying the nation’s best catcher. Oh yeah, she also led the nation in batting average and hits while hitting 12 home runs, driving in 37 runs, and stealing 23 bases. Enough said!
9) Jensen Castle—It’s hard to garner more excitement and surprise than Castle did last fall. The Kentucky Golf Association Women’s Player of the Year was seeded 63rd in the U.S. Women’s Amateur tournament and somehow managed to win. Watching her work her magic while sporting UK Blue was a sight to behold. Shortly afterwards, she helped Team USA defeat Great Britain in the Curtis Cup. Closer to home, she also helped her UK team reach the NCAA championships for the first time in nearly thirty years. Well done!
10) Rhyne Howard—you never want to take Rhyne Howard for granted. Any top-10 list has to include perhaps the greatest UK women’s basketball player ever. She’s already won a slew of individual awards. If she ever leads Kentucky to the Promised Land, she’ll undoubtedly jump up to the very top of this list.
Herald-Leader Final Voting
1) Wan’Dale Robinson, football
2) Sydney McLaughlin, track & field
3) Mark Stoops, football
4) Madison Lilley, volleyball
5) Lee Kiefer, fencing
6) Craig Skinner, volleyball
7) Desmond Ridder, football
8) Jim Matney, football
9) Bailey Zappe, football
10) Adam Duvall, baseball
11) Rhyne Howard, basketball 17) Jensen Castle, golf 19) Josh Paschal, football and 30) Kayla Kawolik softball
Thanks to all the readers who checked in on my University of Kentucky sports coverage throughout the year. Let me know what you think of the voting. I welcome your insights and comments.
Dr. John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media. You can follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs. If you enjoy his UK basketball coverage, be sure to check out his new book, KENTUCKY PASSION.
