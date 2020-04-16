Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 15, 2020 at approximately 1:00 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Jason Gray, 45 of Chop Bottom Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley received information pertaining to a possible exchange in controlled substances. Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for infractions, upon contact with the driver Deputy Brumley conducted an investigation into the complaint. Through consent to search, Deputy Brumley located numerous amounts of prescription- controlled substances in different vials. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Sgt. Taye Napier and Manchester City Police Detective Gary Jordan. The photos attached are provided by the Clay County Detention Center and Deputy Wes Brumley.
Jason Gray, 45 was charged with:
• Disregarding Stop Sign
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Drug Unspecified)
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree (Drug Unspecified)
• Prescription Controlled Substance Not In Original Container 1st Offense
