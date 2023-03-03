 O.B. Ealy, 80, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 1st, at Signature Healthcare of Georgetown in Georgetown, KY.

O B was born in Manchester, KY on April 15, 1942, a son of the late Lewis and Troy Smallwood Ealy.

O B is survived by his son and daughter, Michael Ealy of Hamilton, OH, and Mickey White of Camden, OH.

He is also survived by his brother, Dewey Ealy; his grandchildren: Robert M. White and Mindi Ealy; and his great-grandchildren: Bryson Michael Walker Brown and Liliana Marie Brown.

No services will be held at this time.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

 

