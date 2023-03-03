O.B. Ealy, 80, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, March 1st, at Signature Healthcare of Georgetown in Georgetown, KY.
O B was born in Manchester, KY on April 15, 1942, a son of the late Lewis and Troy Smallwood Ealy.
O B is survived by his son and daughter, Michael Ealy of Hamilton, OH, and Mickey White of Camden, OH.
He is also survived by his brother, Dewey Ealy; his grandchildren: Robert M. White and Mindi Ealy; and his great-grandchildren: Bryson Michael Walker Brown and Liliana Marie Brown.
No services will be held at this time.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.