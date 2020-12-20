Mr. Oakley Ray Gregory, age 70 departed this life on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Sunday, December 25, 1949 in Manchester, Kentucky to Bill and Cora Minton Gregory. He worked for Progressive tool and die in Michigan.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Alena Denson, his grandchildren: Cody Denson, Jake Denson, Jonathan Denson, Dale Denson and Amber Denson, his brother: Daugh Gregory and his sister: Gertrude Lawson and her husband Clay.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Bill and Cora Gregory and his brothers and sisters: Chloe Smith, Pearl Wilson, Lillie Mae Hicks, Sim Gregory and Christine Sizemore.
Funeral services for Mr. Oakley Ray Gregory will be conducted on Friday, December 18 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George David Blair and Rev. Landon McDaniel will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Minton Cemetery in the Brock Lane Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
