Oneida, Kentucky, April 8, 2022—Madison Gritton, the OBI Class of 2022 valedictorian, accepted a four-year academic scholarship to the University of the Cumberlands in an awards ceremony at Oneida Baptist Institute on May 5, 2022. Gritton also won the Cartis and Merkie Carpenter scholarship through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky and the 2022 WYMT Mountain Classic Scholarship.
Gritton is the daughter of OBI alumni and administrators, Larry and Angela Gritton.
Following in her parents’ footsteps, Gritton got involved in sports at OBI at an early age. In volleyball, she was named to the Regional All Tournament Volleyball team two years in a row and competed at the state volleyball tournament in 2019. Gritton advanced to the state track meet in the discus field event in 2019 and 2021. She earned the KHSAA Academic All State Award for both sports.
An academically gifted student, Gritton benefited from advanced and dual credit classes offered at OBI. “I took classes that would challenge me. I always strive to do the best that I can,” she said. Gritton was the recipient of the Hazel Burns scholarship as well as OBI’s highest graduation honor, the William A. Evans award. She plans to earn a degree in sports and exercise science before entering UC’s newly-added physical therapy program.
A Christian since age seven, Gritton stated, “I was already a believer, but I definitely think Oneida has helped grow my faith.” With chapel services, Christian staff and biblical principles incorporated into classes, she added, “I know what I believe and why I believe it, and OBI has played a big role in that.”
