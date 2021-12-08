Oneida Baptist Institute dropped the opening round game of the 13th region All-A Classic to Pineville 75-64.
The Mountaineers’ Isaiah Marcum had a huge game scoring 25 points and pulling down 15 rebounds. Freshman Jerrod Roark finished with 15; Kazim Faisal nine; David Adeyeri seven; Andrew Smith six; and Canaan Tyree two.
The loss dropped coach Anthony Hibbard’s squad to 2-3 on the season as they host Middlesboro Friday night at home. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
