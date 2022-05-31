An Oneida Baptist Institute legend will be taking over the boy's basketball program.
Statement from OBI Athletic Director, Jamie Middleton:
OBI is pleased to announce Larry A. Gritton, Jr. as our new head boys’ basketball coach. Mr. Gritton is a proven Christian leader and mentor of young men and basketball players. Our search for a proven, fully committed coach to not only OBI’s basketball program, but more importantly OBI’s overall mission of educating young people for time and eternity, resulted in our school’s President stepping in to become our next head coach.
In his decorated OBI playing career Coach Gritton scored 3,058 career points, dished out 728 assists, and still holds the Kentucky state record for the most made free throws in a career with 837.
Coach Gritton previously coached at OBI from 1998-2004 and also spent 7 years as a head coach in Fort Myers, Florida. Coach Gritton will provide the experience, stability and commitment our program needs and bright days lie ahead for OBI basketball.
