Public school systems across Kentucky are waiting to see if they’ll be allowed to return to classes. But, for one school in Clay County, the doors for this academic year is now officially closed.
Oneida Baptist Institute notified students last week that classes for the remainder of the year would be canceled.
School President Larry Gritton said it was a decision he didn’t take lightly and one he didn’t want to have to make.
“We were on spring break from March 9-13 when the news of mandates over the coronavirus were first handed down,” Gritton said. “After the Governor recommended schools close for two weeks, we let our families know we were extending spring break for two more weeks.”
Gritton said he notified the school’s international students that the dorms would be open to them, but none of them needed to return to the school.
“After the Governor announced on March 20 that he was closing schools until at least April 20, we made the decision to close for the remainder of the school year,” he said. “Many of our domestic and international students were not home with their parents so this decision allowed them to go back home to their families.”
Like other school districts across Kentucky, the students from O.B.I. will finish the year from home with academic work.
“We are finishing our year remotely and our teachers are sending our students classwork most every day,” he said. “If things were to clear up with the coronavirus we might try and bring back our commuting students which makes up about 45% of our student body to finish the year out in the traditional manner.”
The likelihood of that scenario gets slimmer each day with the pandemic as many are coming to the conclusion that classes will be shuttered across the nation.
The closing of the school early is having a financial impact on the campus, Gritton added.
“This pandemic is having a significant financial impact on our school,” he said. “But we are doing our best to keep most of our staff employed. Even though we typically serve meals to our staff, we did close our cafeteria which led to some people losing their jobs.”
The coronavirus pandemic is changing the world we live in daily, but Gritton says there is still one thing you can always count on.
“There is so much uncertainty right now,” he said. “But one thing is for certain—that is the Lord is in control and loves and cares for all of us.”
