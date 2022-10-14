The dedication ceremony for Oneida Baptist Institute’s newest construction project, the W.F. “Bud” and Kay Underwood Hall, will be October 22, 2022 in conjunction with OBI Homecoming. Those in attendance will enjoy lunch served in the new dining facility.
This project is the last of three phases of campus improvement which began in 2015 with the demolition of historic Carnahan Hall and the construction of Carnahan-Daugherty Hall, a new boys’ dormitory and middle school building which was completed in 2017. A new girls’ dormitory and high school classroom building, Jen-Hsun Huang Hall, was opened in 2019.
The W.F. “Bud” and Kay Underwood Dining Hall seats 450+ people with the ability to section off part of the room. The kitchen area upgrades include a dedicated prep kitchen, bulk food storage, bulk refrigeration, and bulk freezer space. The dining facility will feature an outside terrace on three sides and an outdoor fire pit. The vast windows face the surrounding mountains and countryside.
The Underwoods are 1963 OBI alumni who returned to OBI in 1984 to join the staff—Bud as the Dean of Boys and work program supervisor and Kay as an administrative assistant. Two of their three children are OBI alumni. Called to serve as OBI’s 10th president following the death of Dr. Barkley Moore in 1994, Bud received an honorary doctorate from Cumberland College in 1995. Kay served as an administrative assistant and later the international admissions director. The Underwoods worked tirelessly to lead OBI until their retirement in 2012.
Stewardship was the theme as faculty and staff housing and compensation were improved, campus facilities updated and departments streamlined. One of Dr. Underwood’s greatest achievements on behalf of OBI was establishing an endowment that would provide financial stability for many years to come. The Underwoods' commitment to stewardship and savings has enabled this much-needed improvement.
OBI is a Christian boarding and day school for students, Christian or non-Christian, in grades K-12 (boarding for grades 9-12). Founded in 1899, OBI continues to provide an Education for Time and Eternity to young people from all walks of life.
For more information, visit: www.oneidaschool.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.