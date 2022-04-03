Odell Roberts age 91 of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday - March 29, 2022 at Advent Health Manchester. She was the widow of Getson Roberts, she is survived by her daughters; Donna Roberts and Darlene Porter, she is also survived by her brother Stan Ferguson and her sister Lula Mae Thompson, her grandchildren; Roxanne Roberts, Getson C. Roberts, Philip Porter, Amanda Porter, Trinity Miller, Israel Miller and Christian Smith, her great grandchildren; Christian Roberts, Roxanne Roberts, Cason Reed, Kali Reed, Kade George, Hank Porter, Lilly Allen, London Allen, Lenox Allen, Jordan Miller, Sidney Miller and Trey Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Ester and Mary Gross Ferguson, her husband Getson, her daughters; Lynda Roberts Smith, Debbie Burns and Rhonda Miller and her granddaughter Jennifer Roberts.
Funeral Services for Odell Roberts were held at 4:00 P.M. April 2, 2022 in the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. William Hugh Hudson officiating. Burial followed in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
ARRANGEMENTS ENTRUSTED TO THE ROMINGER FUNERAL HOME
