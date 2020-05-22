Odus Hubbard, age 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, May 21, 2020 at Homeview Health & Rehabilitation Center in Franklin. He was a resident of Brown County.
Odus was born September 1, 1931 in Manchester, Kentucky, to his parents, the late Charlie and Flora (Smallwood) Hubbard. He retired in 1993 as a Foreman with Central Engineering in Indianapolis after 43 years of service. Odus was a member of the Indiana Laborer's Union and HOD Carriers, Local 120 in Indianapolis.
He will be remembered as a hardworking provider for his family who enjoyed working in his vegetable garden, fishing, mushroom hunting, spending time with his family and traveling with his wife. Odus was an avid fan of the Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers. Throughout the years, family gatherings were made special with his famous Goulash recipe that included fresh vegetables on the grill washed down with his very own recipe for the meanest Bahama Mama and fresh lemonade ever made.
He was preceded in death on March 1, 2013 by his loving wife of 63 years, Hazel M. (Sizemore) Hubbard, whom he married on February 21, 1950 in Manchester, Kentucky. Odus was also preceded in death by children, Darlene Eisenmenger and Donald "Donnie" R. Hubbard; and siblings, Veda Hibbard, Fronia Grey, Gladys Jones, Berdie Swafford, Etna Hubbard, Ernest, Estel, Cecil & Carl Hubbard.
He is survived by his children, Sandra Sue Buckler of Greenwood, Melissa Ann (Jerry) Williams and Douglas Hubbard, both of Trafalgar; grandchildren, Kim (Eric) Keller, Lisa (Bryan) Couch, Sabrina Mix, Kevin (Heather) Eisenmenger, Jeff & Eric Eisenmenger, Angela, Amanda, Michael & Matthew Hubbard and Christopher Williams; thirteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
The Rev. Kevin Danforth will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Meredith - Clark Funeral Home Cremation & Personalization Center, 179 E. Mulberry Street in Morgantown. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing will apply. Burial will be at East Hill Cemetery in Morgantown.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be made to the Hubbard family at www.meredith-clark.
