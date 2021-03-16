A Crawford Mountain Road man faces multiple charges after he was spotted in a restricted area of the Clay County Dispatch 911 Center.
A dispatcher saw Brad Shepherd, 47, at the back door of the center in a restricted area. City police officer Antonio Dodson saw Shepherd walking away from the area swiftly and asked him why he was in the restricted area.
Shepherd placed his hand inside his left front pants pocket and would not remove it when ordered to by officer Dodson following two verbal commands to show his hands.
When he didn’t comply, officer Dodson tried to remove his hand and Shepherd broke away and ran towards Town Branch.
The officer gave chased demanding Shepherd stop and witnessed him throw a medicine bottle to the ground. Officer Dodson, known to be fleet of foot, ran Shepherd down in seconds.
Shepherd was detained quickly, and the bottle was found to contain Suboxone, and the label was not in Shepherd’s name.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st, criminal trespassing 2nd, public intoxication, tampering with physical evidence, menacing and fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.