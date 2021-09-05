Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy Bo Harris arrested Kyle Lloyd Lunsford age 32 of Hamilton, Ohio early Sunday morning September 5, 2021 at approximately 4:19 AM. The arrest occurred on Winding Blade Road, approximately 10 miles north of London while Deputy Houston was on routine patrol and happened upon a noninjury traffic crash involving a green colored Jeep Wrangler.
The vehicle was partially in the ditch and the driver was attempting to free the vehicle. Deputy Houston made contact with the driver who had slurred speech and a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from his person. Deputy Houston attempted to conduct an investigation however the driver was uncooperative. An open container of alcoholic beverages was found in the vehicle.
Also an underage female juvenile was found in the passenger seat in the vehicle. Deputies arrested Kyle Lloyd Lunsford charging operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; endangering the welfare of a minor. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center
