A Portsmouth, Ohio man, Charles Glorioso, 53, was sentenced to a total of 414 months on Monday, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning for kidnapping, sexual assault, and possession of contraband.
According to the testimony at his trial, on July 10, 2020, and the early hours of July 11, 2020, Glorioso and Nathan Welch kidnapped a woman at knifepoint. The victim was driving the two in her vehicle, from Portsmouth, into Greenup County, Kentucky. There, the victim testified, both men physically and sexually assaulted her, until she was allowed to leave, when she traveled back across the river on foot. The incident was reported to police and she was transported to the hospital, for treatment of multiple injuries sustained during the assault. Later, where the assault took place in Greenup County, officers located the victim’s abandoned vehicle, her belt, shoe, as well as the knife used during the kidnapping and assault, all in or near her vehicle.
In addition to that conviction, Glorioso had pleaded guilty previously to two counts of possession of contraband while incarcerated.
Glorioso was convicted in March 2022. Welch was convicted for his role in December 2021. Welch was sentenced in March 2022, to 384 months and three years of supervised release.
Under federal law, Glorioso must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Office; Col. Phillip Burnett, Jr., Commissioner of the Kentucky State Police; and Chief Debby Brewer, Portsmouth Police Department, jointly announced the sentencing.
The investigation was conducted by FBI, KSP, the Portsmouth Police Department, and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Francisco Villalobos and Zachary Dembo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.