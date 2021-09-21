The Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) Spectacular took place at Clay County High School Friday, September 17th, offering community members free entertainment and a chance to get vaccinated.
The “Take 1 for the Team” vaccination campaign was created by Volunteers of America Mid-States, Advent Health, the Kentucky Association of Health Plans, and several other Clay County community leaders and organizations. After holding several vaccination clinics in the Clay County area, organizers decided to come up with an even more creative idea to encourage Clay Countians to get vaccinated.
