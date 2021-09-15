The community continues to come together to promote Take 1 for the Team, a collaborative effort between Clay County Schools, Advent Health, Volunteers of America, and the Cumberland Valley Health Department. With eleven school based clinics, a drive thru clinic at Phillips Diversified and one scheduled at the VOA Recovery Community Center, more than 100 community members have already been vaccinated. According to Christie Green, the Public Health Director at Cumberland Valley District Health Department, she has observed a more than 6% increase in the overall vaccination rate for the county since the Take 1 for the Team campaign began nearly two weeks ago.
In an effort to reach a wide array of community members, Take 1 for the Team will next host a wrestling spectacular Friday night at Clay County High School. This Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) event kicks off at 5pm with a food truck and vaccines. In partnership with the Kentucky Association of Health Plans, Volunteers of America will sponsor this family- friendly event that is free to the public. The OVW Spectacular begins at 6pm and will feature wrestler, Brandon Espinosa, who will get vaccinated in the ring. Throughout the evening 10 prizes of $500 each will be given at random to anyone showing proof of vaccination or anyone who gets vaccinated during the event. “We know this is a deeply personal decision and truly hope that more members of the community are inspired to protect themselves and those they love by getting vaccinated on Friday” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America.
Friday, September 17th
5pm|Food Truck and Vaccines Begin
6pm|OVW Spectacular Begins
Clay County High School
Free Admission
(10) $500 Prizes
To learn more visit voamid.org/take1-for-the-team
