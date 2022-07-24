A cramped Cessna airplane dived towards the Daniel Boone National Forest, its passengers intensely searching the rugged landscape.
“Whoa, down there behind the wheel,” yelled Clay County Sheriff Harold Sizemore as he reached for his map and microcassette recorder.
“Judging by his reaction, I’d say he’s found a big marijuana patch,” said the pilot. “And when you see him go for that tape recorder, it’s definitely a new one.”
The forest, covering 660,000 acres in 21 Eastern Kentucky counties, is the biggest producer of marijuana among the country’s 188 national forests.
But this year fewer U.S. Forest Service agents are here to search for and destroy the marijuana. Less federal money was available for the program than in previous years.
That doesn’t stop Sizemore and a handful of agents from spending most of their days flying over the forest searching for the “midnight farmers.”
The officers have destroyed more than 60,000 marijuana plants in the forest this season, said Bill Dixon, a special agent for the Forest Service.
“Pot’s a different color and better organized than the corn, which makes it able for us to spot it,” Sizemore said Friday. He marked the patch’s position on a chart and spoke instructions on finding it into the tape recorder.
Later, Kentucky State Police troopers found the 1,253 plants tucked inside three large cornfields in Clay County off Rocky Branch Road. One officer said it was “one of our biggest finds this year.”
Last year, forest agents and local and state officials destroyed 123,994 marijuana plants in the Boone forest. The rest of the Southern region—composed of 15 forests in 11 states and Puerto Rico—had only 81,700.
Kentucky ranked sixth among the states in marijuana production last year, according to Marijuana Digest, a newsletter that promotes marijuana legalization.
“That makes it obvious where our biggest problem is,” said Jack Gregory, assistant regional special agent for the Southern region in Atlanta.
The Southern region was allocated about $700,000 this year for marijuana eradication. The Daniel Boone National Forest received more than $250,000 of that.
The Forest Service transferred about 30 agents from around the country to the forest during last year’s harvest season. But the numbers will be cut back to no more than 20 this year because of a “shortfall in financing,” Gregory said.
The agents will be serving two-week stints until mid-October, Gregory said.
The first crew arrived armed with shotguns, pistols and machetes, the crew rode in the back of Sizemore’s white truck down mud-filled roads along the South Fork of the Kentucky River.
The truck stopped and Sizemore—called “Eagle Eye” by the squad—pointed to a spot on a brush covered hill. Two agents grabbed their guns and knives and scaled the hill.
A few minutes later, one agent yelled down to the truck. Marijuana was growing behind an abandoned house.
“When you get in an area like this where there’s scattered patches, you just learn to watch for them,” Sizemore said.
The patch was surrounded by 2-foot-high chicken wire, which Sizemore said was used to keep out animals. The agents moved in and hacked down 59 plants, stacking them in the back of the truck.
Minutes later, Sizemore again stopped the truck. “He left a tell-tale sign,” the sheriff said, pointing to the ground. “Four wheeler tracks.”
“If you ever learn a grower’s habits, you can follow him anywhere. It’s like a road map.”
About 100 feet from the road, nearly 300 12-foot marijuana plants were growing in single rows.
“This is the way they try to get away with it,” Sizemore said. “By using single rows, they figure we can’t spot it from up in the air.”
For their first day, the agents cut almost 1,700 plants. “Not an excellent day, but not a…bad average,” said agent Harper Corder of the London forest division.
“And we’ve got to save some for the other guys to cut tomorrow,” Corder said.
“Don’t worry,” said Sizemore with a chuckle. “We’re not ever going to cut it all.”
(Editor’s Note: In the 1980’s it was a common site to see a National Guard helicopter circling above the treetops in Clay County. Herald-Leader staff members Eric Gregory and Breck Smither accompanied the U.S. Forest Service on a mission to cut marijuana plants.)
