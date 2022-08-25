(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Clay County Tigers (0-1) are all set to meet with the Leslie County Eagles (0-1) in the 2022 home opener at Tiger Stadium. It’s an old rivalry that needs renewed, as these two teams used to butt heads back in the day and created memories that lasted a lifetime for their respective fanbases.
The Tigers lost their season opener to Knox Central, while Leslie County fell 41-19 to Martin County in theirs. Needless to say, both teams will be looking to get in the win column in a bad way. Tiger Coach Mike Sizemore and his team will look to score, and score often, and lighting up a Leslie County defense that surrendered 41 points will be the top priority on Friday night.
Leslie County is led under center by Landry Collett, who transferred back home to Hyden from South Laurel. Containing the athletic Collett will be a difficult challenge, but one Clay County must overcome if they wish to go home in the win column. On the flip side, Leslie County must contain the athleticism of not only Tiger QB Tate Rice, but his plethora of weapons at his disposal in the backfield, and out wide. Lucas Allen will need a big game on the ground, and the Tiger WR core will need to sieze control through the air. Expect fireworks in this contest, as it could become a high-scoring affair.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30PM, at Tiger Stadium on Friday night. Good luck, Tigers!
