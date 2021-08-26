(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The Tigers (0-1) suffered a season opening loss to the Knox Central Panthers. Clay County will look to avenge that defeat as they head to Hyden to meet the Leslie County Eagles. Leslie County (0-0) has yet to play, as their first game was canceled due to the COVID RPI policy.
Tiger Coach Mike Sizemore is excited to continue the storied rivalry that is Clay County vs Leslie County. “It’s the Leslie County game, that statement alone says a lot for our football program and our kids must be ready to get out there and play when we go to Hyden,” said Sizemore. “They are always going to be good, and they are always going to play extremely hard, and I think you can amplify that when it comes to playing against us. There is never a clear favorite in this game because both teams in the past have come with their best effort and there have been some classics between our two schools. Our kids and there’s will play hard and this will be a great game for both teams.”
Coach Sizemore knows his team will have to be prepared for the hostile environment on the road. “Our guys better be ready to go because the atmosphere of the Clay/Leslie Football game is as good as any,” said Sizemore. “As a coach, and as a guy that appreciates the history of Eastern Kentucky, this game is what high school sports in this area is all about. We want our guys to come out with great effort and play a clean football game as we look to improve from week to week. The environment will no doubt be great as this game brings out people on both sides that may not see another game all year and it’s a great experience to be a part of it. We want great effort and intensity our of our guys this week in practice and to improve on last week’s game and most importantly we want them to enjoy every opportunity of playing football with their teammates because you can’t afford to take any week or game for granted at this time.”
