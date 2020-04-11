Following the incident, a search ensued for General May and a $500 reward was offered for the apprehension of May who admitted the killing of Sherman but claimed self-defense. On the Thursday following the shooting, Deputy Sheriff J. W. Wilson and his brother Charles Wilson were on their way back from Frankfort, where they had taken some prisoners. They had taken the afternoon train from Lexington to Winchester. While at the station, they recognized May, who was standing in front of Jett’s Saloon, and they promptly arrested him. He was taken to the Pineville Kentucky jail. During the trip to the jail, May boasted about the incident and also told the officers that ‘If they had not taken him unawares, he would have got one of them.’ He was taken to the Richmond Jail for safekeeping until he was ready for the Grand Jury.When that time arrived, an order was made by the Clay county Judge to have him brought to Clay County by a Sheriff/Deputy and two guards to avoid any escape attempts.
On April 25, 1911, during the April Term of the Clay County Circuit Court, the Grand Jury indicted General May of the crime of the willful murder. As of the April 26, 1911, General was confined to jail in Clay County without bail. The Clay County Jailor’s half-brother was Sherman Meredith and this raised a question in regard to General May’s safety in jail. Due to the question of his safety, while awaiting trial, the judge ordered a special guard be set over him due to being accused of killing the jailors half-brother and his half-brother’s wife. The request was made for someone other than the jailor to guard May and four men were appointed to guard him day and night during his confinement there.
General May was tried first for the murder of Sherman Meredith and following that trial, he was tried for the willful murder of Belle Meredith. General May was represented by Capt. Ben B. Gold, of Barbourville; H. F. Farmer of Manchester and Hazelwood & Johnson of London. The prosecution team was made up of H. J. Johnson, County Attorney; Commonwealth Attorney J. C. Cloyd and Judge H.C. Faulkner of Barbourville. After numerous continuations relating to, among other things, trying to get the witnesses lined up to appear and testify, witnesses were called from Bell, Knox and Clay County to provide testimony.
General had admitted to killing Sherman Meredith and tried to claim it was self-defense. The problem was that no one was able to corroborate Sherman firing a gun or even pointing a gun. Sherman did have a gun, which was later returned to his daughter, but there was no evidence it was fired. In addition, Sherman was shot in the back of the head and this was verified when his body was exhumed to determine the entry and exit wounds of the bullet. Once the trial started, it lasted about a week with the jury sent to deliberations on Saturday, February 25, 1912 and a guilty verdict was returned on Sunday, February 26, 1912.
He was convicted and sentenced to life for the willful murder of Sherman Meredith and subsequently sent to the Penitentiary in Frankfort. He remained in the prison in Frankfort until the court date was set for the trial for Belle Meredith. Although there were newspaper reports of him getting paroled, and then tried for the murder of Belle Meredith, court documents do not indicate that this was the case. The prison records indicated that he arrived at the prison in Frankfort on July 1, 1911 and remained there until he was transferred to Laurel County to stand trial for Belle Meredith’s murder on May 14, 1912.
That trial was scheduled to begin on February 26, 1912 in Laurel County, however it was pushed back to March 14, 1912. During this period, May was taken to London to await the trial.
In the April Session of court in 1912, the Grand Jury indicted General May for the willful murder of Belle Meredith. The facts of the case as identified by the prosecution indicated that:
1. General May and Sherman Meredith had a history of problems ranging from killing a dog to the cause of this dispute which was allegedly due to trees and boundary lines. (No information was found regarding the dog incident.) Per testimony throughout the trial, including General Mays own account, there was a long history of problems between the Meredith’s and the Mays.
2. General May was at the home of John Duff when Sherman and Belle Meredith, their little boy, John Henry and Farmer Freeman, a neighboring farmer, were passing by on their way to the home of Gabe Smith. May invited them in but they declined the invitation and continued on their way.
3. May remained at Duffs, over two hours, even after other visitors had left, until the Meredith’s and Freeman returned. May again invited them in and even offered them whiskey. Again, they refused and continued on their way.
4. As they continued toward their home, upon reaching Duff’s barn, May called Meredith to come back to talk with him. Meredith, along with his wife and little boy returned to the fence where May was. Freeman remained on the road by the barn about fifteen or so feet away.
5. May met them on one side of the fence and they were on the other side. May engaged him in conversation. During the course of the conversation, May turned slightly and attempted to direct Sherman’s attention to something off in the distance which would require Meredith to look away. Once Meredith looked away, May shot him in the back of the head. As he was falling, his wife was bending over him, at which point, May fired two more shots at them. Then he turned the gun on Freeman and chased him down the road. Freeman escaped with only a wound to his heel.
6. He took off to escape but was captured. At that point, he believed that all of the witnesses were dead and that his friends, including Duff, would stand by him.
During the course of the trial, there were multiple witnesses, including Farmer Freeman, the farmer that May thought he had killed. May testified and in his testimony, he denied shooting Mrs. Meredith. He did concede that if he did, it was an accident. Initially he tried to lay the blame on Freeman returning fire and he was only defending himself by shooting at Freeman. But, as it was learned in the trial, Freeman did not have a gun. As in many trials, the accused own words often come back and ‘bite em in the backside’. This happened with General May. Witnesses testified that General May boasted about what he had done. Some of the more damaging statements he made include the following:
“I am alright now…I have got them…I know my fences… I have been in trouble… I know my fences… I have been in trouble… I have got them on this proposition. That no one saw me except (Freeman). I ran him across a ten-acre field and tried to kill him…I shot the S. of B in the heel…I know he will die, because I shot him with a copper-jacket…if he don’t die the jury won’t believe him because they know he has prejudice against me.”
“Yes, sir: what it takes is proof – I have got the proof…Nobody saw it but (Freeman) and Duff-Duff is with me and they won’t believe what (Freeman) swears to….”
“I killed the woman….”
“There is nothing to killing a man…the main thing as to work on your proof…”
“…a dead person couldn’t talk…there were no witness against (me)…. (I) tried to kill them all….(I) didn’t want no witnesses.”
Unfortunately, General May was aware of Mrs. Meredith’s condition and per his own statements, he knew what he was doing when he shot her.
Based on all the evidence and testimony, the jury was not convinced and returned a verdict:
On the same date of the verdict, General May, and his attorney’s, filed an appeal to the Court of Appeals. Because of the appeal, the verdict and sentencing judgement were suspended for 60 days to allow the Court of Appeals time to review the case. The Court of Appeals found no error in the judgement of the decision of the Laurel County Court and General May was then sentenced to die by electrocution before sunrise on Friday, 27 Jun 1913.
While waiting for the appeal process to wrap up, General spent his last days and weeks at the Eddyville Penitentiary. Approximately three weeks before his execution, he confessed his faith and J.A. Holton, the Prison Chaplin gave him a Christian Baptism. During this time he was visited by prison workers. One of the workers was a woman, Mrs. Fears who General felt comfortable with. This was evidenced by him writing her a letter the day before his death.
The Governor did not stay the execution and in the wee hours of the morning of June 27, 1913, after eating a hearty breakfast, General left his cell at 3:46 o’clock in the morning. He was accompanied by his death watch, “Lim” Black and the Rev. J. A. Holton, the prison Chaplin. He sat in The Chair and at 3:51 o’clock, 2,200 volts of electricity shot through his body and he was pronounced dead 30 seconds later. It was reported by officials that his execution was the most successful of any of the 18 that had been held previously at Eddyville.
Although General’s story may end here, he did not go without leaving his mark. During his final days, he accepted the Lord and confessed his sins. However, he never admitted to killing Belle Meredith and during his last days he gave a signed confession naming John Duff as the one who killed her. Here is an excerpt from that confession:While General was no longer around to cause trouble, life went on. Two of his known children were raised by family members, John Duff was indicted and sent to trial for his involvement. John Henry Meredith, who had to witness the murders of his parents, was taken in by his half sister. She took care of him until he reached the age of 16 at which point he left Kentucky and joined the U.S. Navy. In addition, he changed his name from Meredith to Meardy. He married and settled in Connecticut. It is not clear what he may have remembered, but what is clear is that it was tragic enough for him to leave the state and change his name.
This was a turbulent period not only in American History but especially so in Kentucky history. Feuds were going strong in the rural areas of Kentucky and it was nothing for a dispute to be settled with bullets. Politics was a strong catalyst in and at the heart of many of the issues. Around the nation, woman were beginning to fight for their rights and a war with alcohol was intertwined with the Suffrage movement. Old ways of doing things were changing and the world was progressing and changing at a fast pace. It is sad to say, but General May was not the only individual to have lived his life with guns and place the blame on wild women and whiskey.
