Ollie Hensley age 77, widow of Aaron Hensley, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Pikeville Medical Center. She was born February 28, 1944 in Clay County, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Phillip and Myrtle Martin Wilson. Ollie was a retired seamstress for National Linen and a homemaker. She loved cooking, and enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ollie was very caring and kind to those around her and will be missed by many. Her favorite saying among her family and friends was: “I’m alright, don’t worry about me”.
Ollie will be lovingly remembered by her children: Darnell (Daniel) Woodall, of Nineveh, Indiana, and Rodney (Jamie) Hensley, of McKee, Kentucky; grandchildren: Hunter Aaron Lee Woodall, Chase Logan Woodall, Lukas Wade Hensley; and her brother Paul (Lucy) Wilson, of Annville, Kentucky.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah Nicole Hensley and her siblings: Malvie Allen, Ivory Frazier, Carol Frazier, Phyllis Frazier, Eileen Davidson, Mary Belle Wilson, Keen Wilson, Hubert Wilson, Albert “Hap” Wilson, Charlie Wilson, Bobby Ray Wilson, and Kelly Wilson.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Jack’s Branch Bible Church in Manchester, Kentucky, with Bro Samuel Powell officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be prior to the service beginning at 10:30 am. Burial will follow the service at Irvin Hill Cemetery in Oneida, Kentucky.
Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
