Ollie Mae 'Hatcher' Bowling, age 90, of London, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at her residence. She was the mother of Virgil Buttery of London, Kentucky, Vernon Buttery and wife Gail of Manchester, Kentucky, Teresa Lynn Owens of London, Kentucky, Gary Alan Bowling and wife Brenda of Corbin, Kentucky, Danny Kevin Bowling and wife Wilma of London, Kentucky, and Penny Renee Anders and husband Nathan, also of London, Kentucky; the sister of George Glenn Hatcher of Mount Sterling, Kentucky; she is also survived by twenty grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and multiple great-great-grandchildren, and a host of family and friends to mourn her passing. In addition, Ollie is survived by a special grandson Joshua Musick. She was preceded in death by her parents George Daniel and Eula Lee (Burkhart) Hatcher; by her sister Opal Wetenkamp; and by her great-grandson Brayden Wilhoit.
Funeral Services for Ollie Mae 'Hatcher' Bowling were conducted Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Bowling and Rev. Kevin Bowling officiating. Burial followed at A.R. Dyche Memorial Park. The family of Ollie Mae 'Hatcher' Bowling will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service on Tuesday.
Serving as Pallbearers will be; Jason Owens, Stephen Bowling, Joshua Musick, Jordan Bowling, Michael Bowling, Elijah Buttery, and Jacob Buttery. Honorary Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
