Mrs. Ollie Roberts, age 93 departed this life on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.  She was born on Saturday, March 10, 1928 in Clay County, Kentucky to the union of Will and Elzie Hensley Couch.  She worked in food service at the Big Creek Elementary School and was a member of the Big Creek Holiness Church. 

She leaves to mourn her passing her children:  Geraldine Burns (Donnie), Anna Lee Massey (James), Rosa Lee Spisak (Thomas), Charles Edwin Roberts (Denise) and Monroe Roberts (Andra).  Also surviving are 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 16 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Will and Elzie Couch, her husband: Edwin Roberts, her son: Dennis Earl Roberts as well as 3 sisters and 5 brothers.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Ollie Roberts will be conducted on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Lester Earl Bowling and Monroe Roberts will be presiding.  She will be laid to rest next to her husband Edwin in the Farmer Roberts Cemetery in the Ulysses Creek Community.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

