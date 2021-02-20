Ollie Sue Sester, age 61 departed this life on Friday, February 19, 2021. She was born on Thursday, September 3, 1959 in London, Kentucky to Joseph and Drucilla Hicks Coffman. She was a cook at the Clay County Middle School and a member of the Horse Creek Baptist Church, where she was baptized at the age of 20 years old.
She leaves to mourn her passing her step children: Sarah Beth Sester and Nathaniel Sester, her grandchildren: Tucker McWilliams, Ethan Clarkston, Bella Sizemore, TJ Sizemore and Amarrah Ray Clarkston. Also surviving are her sisters: Jo Ann Sizemore and Beth White and her husband Joe and her brother Ed Coffman and his wife Anna, her nieces and nephews: Drucilla Sizemore, Ruth Bullock, Chuck Crawford, Sammy Lee, Misty Crawford and Alicia Crawford and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends including her special friends: Sherry Reid Sester and Debra Bays.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Drucilla Coffman, her husband: Gary Sester and these brothers and sisters: Charles Ed Crawford, Jackie Crawford, Doris Lee, Susie Brumley and Hubert Crawford.
Funeral services for Ollie Sue Sester will be conducted on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. John “Boo” Smith and Bro. Joe White will be presiding. She will be laid to rest next the her husband Gary in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones after 12 PM on Sunday at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Ollie Sester, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.