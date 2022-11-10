Ollie Woods, age 81, a resident of Columbia, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at her residence. Ollie was born in Manchester, Kentucky on November 9, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Bradley and Adabell Jackson Sizemore. Mrs. Woods lived in Lewis County for many years of her life.
Ollie is survived by her sons, Ricky Woods and wife Juanita of Columbia, Darrell Woods of Oklahoma, Denver Woods and wife Denise of Spring Hill, and Brad Woods and wife Allie of Toledo, Ohio. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Sylvester Sizemore and wife Robin of Tyner, Baxter Sizemore and wife Tressie of Manchester, Mettie Dockendorff and husband Gary of Des Moines, Iowa, and Pauline Wilson of Corbin; as well as one brother-in-law, Felix Wagers of Goose Rock; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Jack" Woods; her son, David Woods; and brothers and sisters, John Sizemore, Steve Sizemore, Lee Sizemore, Luther Sizemore, Martha Smith, Bonnie Wagers, and Thelma Webb.
Services were held Saturday, November 5 at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, Kentucky, with Harold Jones officiating. Burial followed at the Bob Woods Cemetery in Goose Rock.
Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia assisted the family with local arrangements.
