Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner Along with K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Gillis R. Yocum age 47 of Old Whitley Rd., London on Friday not June 5, 2020 at approximately 11 PM. The arrest occurred off Bill Subdivision Road in London while deputies were conducting a theft investigation regarding the theft of 12 commercial mowers and two skeet machines. Earlier in the day, deputies located 10 of the mowers and the skeet machines at a residence off Haley Ridge Road near London. The home owner there told deputies that Yocum had told him that the mowers and skeet machines were left to him from a family member that had passed away recently. Gillis Yocum was charged with theft by unlawful taking – $10,000 or more but under $1 million. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Assisting on the investigation and arrest for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Deputy Daniel Reed, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Justin Taylor, Deputy James Fox, and Deputy Tommy Houston.

