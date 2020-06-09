Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Allen Turner Along with K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Gillis R. Yocum age 47 of Old Whitley Rd., London on Friday not June 5, 2020 at approximately 11 PM. The arrest occurred off Bill Subdivision Road in London while deputies were conducting a theft investigation regarding the theft of 12 commercial mowers and two skeet machines. Earlier in the day, deputies located 10 of the mowers and the skeet machines at a residence off Haley Ridge Road near London. The home owner there told deputies that Yocum had told him that the mowers and skeet machines were left to him from a family member that had passed away recently. Gillis Yocum was charged with theft by unlawful taking – $10,000 or more but under $1 million. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Assisting on the investigation and arrest for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Deputy Daniel Reed, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Justin Taylor, Deputy James Fox, and Deputy Tommy Houston.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Jackson Manor Now Officially COVID FREE!! Drive Thru Celebration Parade Scheduled for Next Week!
- Bell County up to 4 COVID-19 cases
- First COVID-19 Related Death Reported in Clay County
- New COVID-19 case confirmed in Bell County
- Community Mourns Thirteenth COVID-19 Related Death While Celebrating Nine More Recoveries
- Two More Recoveries at Jackson Manor & No New Cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County!
- Pike County Health Department Announces 5 Week Old Infant Hospitalized with COVID-19
- First Case of Covid-19 in Lee County
- Latest Cover-19 Update from KRDHD
- Barbourville Highschool Graduation Parade
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged with hitting mailboxes with bat
- One charged in I-75 accident
- 'Probable' second death related to COVID in Clay
- Pulaski County Man Sentenced to 292 Months for Production of Child Pornography
- First COVID death in Clay
- Official KHSAA statement on return to sports
- Brumley leads police on three-county chase
- Ruth Smith obituary
- Body of N.Y. woman found in Shelby County
- Feds return formal indictment over child porn
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.