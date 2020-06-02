Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with K-9 Deputy Gary Mehler and Sgt. John Inman arrested Eric W. Wright age 38 of Somerset early Saturday morning May 30, 2020 at approximately 12:05 AM. The arrest occurred on I – 75 approximately 2 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a reckless driver on the interstate there. While enroute to the scene deputies were dispatched to an injury traffic crash there apparently involving the reckless driver complaint. Deputies learned through investigation that Eric Wright’s black GMC Yukon had allegedly struck a semitruck causing the semitruck to overturn and travel off the roadway on its side approximately 452 yards into a wooded area and over an embankment. The semitruck driver was transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of possible injuries. The Yukon traveled approx.. 223 yards into the woods. The interstate was shut down approx. 3 hours as the scene was processed. Following an investigation, the Yukon's driver Eric Wright was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance – first offense; failure to wear seatbelts. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of crash site provided by investigating deputies. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue squad, Laurel County volunteer fire department, East Bernstadt volunteer fire department, and Laurel County Department of public safety.
