Laurel Sheriff's Detective Taylor McDaniel along with Deputy Allen Turner arrested Brandon Gray age 39 of Maggard Rd., London on Friday morning June 25, 2021 at approximately 10:59 AM.
The arrest occurred on White Oak Road, approximately 8 miles west of London while deputies were in the White Oak Road area attempting to locate a reported stolen pickup and a trailer hauling a Rzr that they had developed information on its possible whereabouts.
While in the area, deputies observed the reported stolen Rzr traveling on the roadway. Deputies activated their emergency equipment attempting a traffic stop on the vehicle which fled driving in a reckless manner along the roadway. The Rzr left the roadway out-of-control rolling over onto its side and the driver fled on foot a short distance before being captured by deputies and following a brief struggle with deputies was taken into custody. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment of an apparent broken arm received in the crash. Brandon Gray was charged with fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle; driving on a DUI suspended license – first offense; criminal mischief – 1st degree; reckless driving; resisting arrest; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; possession of drug paraphernalia. Kentucky state police were the investigators on the theft case. Brandon Gray was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Deputies recovered the blue colored Polaris Rzr. Photo of crashed Rzr provided by arresting deputies. Also assisting for the Sheriff's office at the scene were: Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Kentucky state police, and ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.
