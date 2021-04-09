Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on April 6, 2021 at approximately 2:00 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Roy Bush, 64 of Covington. The arrest occurred on Skull Branch Road when Deputies received information on a possible stolen vehicle. Upon arrival at a residence off of Skull Branch Road, deputies located a vehicle matching the description of the stolen automobile. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed that the car was entered stolen and found in the possession of the above mentioned subject.
Roy Bush, 64 was charged with:
• Theft by Unlawful Taking- Auto
