The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating an Officer Involved Shooting that occurred in McCreary County yesterday morning.
The initial investigation indicates that just after 10:30 am, a KSP Trooper attempted to arrest Christopher A. Phillips, 35 years old of Pine Knot, KY, who was wanted on felony charges. During the encounter, Phillips shot at the Trooper, at which time shots were exchanged by police.
Phillips ran from the area and was located a short time later, at which time he was taken into custody without incident. Both Phillips and the trooper were uninjured in the shooting.
Phillips is lodged in the McCreary County Detention Center charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, and Resisting Arrest.
The investigation continues and is being led by Lieutenant Tony Dingess and Detective Billy Correll. Both were assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team, the McCreary County Sherriff’s Office, the Whitley City Fire Department, and McCreary EMS.
