On July 23, 2020, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Johnny David Arnold, 38, on charges related to possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor in the 1st degree.
Arnold was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating and exchanging images with a juvenile female online.
The investigation resulted in an interview with Arnold at his residence in Hazard. The investigation is ongoing.
Arnold is currently charged with three counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor (Class D felony), one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor (Class D felony) and one count of promoting a minor under sixteen in a sexual performance (Class B felony). Arnold was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.
