It is with heavy hearts that we report the thirteenth death from COVID-19 in Jackson County.  The individual, a 93 year old female, was a resident of Jackson Manor.   

 

There are no new cases of COVID-19 to report today in Clay County or Rockcastle County.  In Clay County, one individual is now reported as recovered.

 

 

Clay County

Total cases:   2

Active cases: 1

Currently Hospitalized:  1

Recovered: 1

Rockcastle County

Total Cases                    15

Total Recovered           14

Current active cases       1

 

 

Jackson County

Total cases:  61 

Total deaths: 13

Total currently hospitalized: 1

Total recovered:  34

Current active cases:  14

Jackson Manor:  53 total cases 

Jackson Manor residents:        40 total cases, 12 active cases

1 currently hospitalized, 13 deaths, 15 recovered

Jackson Manor staff: 13 total cases among staff who are residents of Jackson County, 13 recovered 

Not associated with Jackson Manor: 8 total cases, 6 recovered, 2 active

 

Case totals by county are updated on the Cumberland Valley District Health Department website:  www.cvdhealthdept.com For local information, call  Clay County Health Department at 598-2425, Jackson County Health Department at 287-8421 or Rockcastle County Health Department at 256-2242.    

