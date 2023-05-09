Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler is investigating a two vehicle fatal traffic crash which occurred on Tomcat Trail near Rose Jones Lane approximately 3 miles east of London on Monday afternoon May 8, 2023 at approximately 3:29 PM. Sgt. Mehler reports that apparently two vehicles collided near head-on causing a fatal injury to the driver of one of the vehicles. Apparently, a Honda car traveling eastbound on Tomcat Trail crossed the center line hitting a westbound Dodge SUV.
• The driver of the gray Honda car was identified as: Shaina Laster age 44 of London-- transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment-- pronounced deceased a short time later.
• The driver of the other vehicle – the gray Dodge SUV was identified as: Kara Smith age 31 of London – transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries. She had three small children in the vehicle with her.- not known if any reported injuries to them.
Assisting at the scene for the Sheriff's office were: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Walker and Deputy Noah Ritchie. Also assisting at the scene and on the investigation were: Bush Fire and Rescue, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and London Laurel County Rescue Squad, Laurel County Coroner’s Office. Investigation is continuing by Sgt. Gary Mehler.

