Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler is investigating a two vehicle fatal traffic crash which occurred on Tomcat Trail near Rose Jones Lane approximately 3 miles east of London on Monday afternoon May 8, 2023 at approximately 3:29 PM. Sgt. Mehler reports that apparently two vehicles collided near head-on causing a fatal injury to the driver of one of the vehicles. Apparently, a Honda car traveling eastbound on Tomcat Trail crossed the center line hitting a westbound Dodge SUV.
• The driver of the gray Honda car was identified as: Shaina Laster age 44 of London-- transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment-- pronounced deceased a short time later.
• The driver of the other vehicle – the gray Dodge SUV was identified as: Kara Smith age 31 of London – transported to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment of injuries. She had three small children in the vehicle with her.- not known if any reported injuries to them.
Assisting at the scene for the Sheriff's office were: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Stephen Walker and Deputy Noah Ritchie. Also assisting at the scene and on the investigation were: Bush Fire and Rescue, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and London Laurel County Rescue Squad, Laurel County Coroner’s Office. Investigation is continuing by Sgt. Gary Mehler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.