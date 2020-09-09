The Kentucky State Police, London Post responded to a two vehicle collision that occurred on Cumberland Falls Highway in Whitley County on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at approximately 9:18 PM.
The initial investigation indicates that a 1991 Cadillac passenger vehicle, operated by Kristopher P. Watts, 20 years old of Corbin, KY and his passengers Jace E. Maiden, 19 years old of Lily, KY and Hunter Simpson,18 years old of London, KY. Collided with a 2020 KIA passenger vehicle operated by Speed M. Tye, 53 years old of Corbin, KY. As a result of the collision and his injuries Mr. Tye was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office. Watts was transported by Whitley County EMS to Baptist Regional Medical Center. Watts’s passengers both Maiden and Simpson were transported by Air Evac to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with nonlife threating injuries.
Toxicology was performed on both operators involved in the collision.
KSP Post 11, Detective Dackery Larkey is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personnel, The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Grove Fire Department, Woodbine Fire Department, Whitley County EMS, PH-I Air Medical, Air Evac Life team and the Whitley County Coroner’s office.
