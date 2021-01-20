Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested Spencer Mosley age 25 of Manchester on Tuesday night January 19, 2021 at approximately 9:22 PM. The arrest occurred on East Hal Rogers Pkwy. approximately 3 miles east of London following a traffic stop conducted on a red Dodge Durango for a head light out violation. During the stop it was learned that the driver had a revoked operator's license. Further investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence. Spencer Mosley was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; one headlight; failure to wear seatbelts; no taillamps.

