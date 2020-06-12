Manchester, KY – June 12, 2020 – CVDHD reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case in Clay County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases there to twelve. The individual, a 22-year-old female, is self-isolating and monitoring for symptoms at home. There are no new cases to report today for Jackson County or Rockcastle County.
This positive case is associated with Big Hickory Golf Course in Clay County, and as a result, the City of Manchester is closing the golf course for cleaning and disinfecting. The golf course will be closed until Wednesday, June 24th. For more information about the course reopening, contact Manchester City Hall.
Clay County Health Department nurses completed the first round of contact tracing for this case today and have spoken with all individuals identified as being at risk for COVID-19. Contact tracing includes working with the person who is positive for COVID-19 to identify individuals with whom they may have had contact. We also look at places of employment, recreation, worship, or other group settings where people could have been at risk. Clay County Health Department nurses called every person identified as a contact, discussed their individual risk factors, and asked them to quarantine at home for fourteen days. The nurses will check in with the people in quarantine every day to monitor them for symptoms.
Because this situation is still unfolding, we want to assure the public that we will continue to monitor for any new developments and take appropriate action. Anyone with concerns about whether they may need to quarantine because of possible exposure at Big Hickory Golf Course should call the Clay County Health Department at 598-2425 for more information.
