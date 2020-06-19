One new case has been reported by the Cumberland Valley District Health Department today and an error has led to a decrease in total number of cases reported.
Christie Green, Director of Public Health for the CVDHD said she believes they duplicated the report on two cases.
"We have found a mistake in the case totals for Clay County. This was an error in reporting that resulted in the case numbers being incorrect. We apologize for the error and commit to being as accurate as possible," she said.
Revised totals, including those reported for today, are as follows:
Total Confirmed Cases: 27
Total Active Cases: 19
Total Recovered: 6
Deaths: 2
Probable Cases: 2
Probable Deaths: 1
